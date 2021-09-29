Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TMC eyes Samserganj seat in Murshidabad amid Congress-Left differences
india news

TMC eyes Samserganj seat in Murshidabad amid Congress-Left differences

Samserganj could not go to polls on April 26 -- when the seventh of the eight-phase election in Bengal was held -- because Rezaul Haque, the Congress candidate died of Covid-19 in early April.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:54 PM IST
TMC’s Amirul Islam, who managed to defeat Ali in the 2016 polls by around 2000 votes, will face the contest again on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO.)

Born during delimitation on the eve of the 2011 Bengal assembly polls in which Mamata Banerjee ousted the Left Front, the Samsergunj assembly seat in Murshidabad district was carved out of the old Aurangabad segment where the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had a strong base.

CPI (M)’s Touab Ali, who won the Aurangabad seat thrice since 1987, retained Samserganj in 2011 despite a Trinamool Congress (TMC) onslaught.

TMC’s Amirul Islam, who managed to defeat Ali in the 2016 polls by around 2000 votes, will face the contest again on Thursday.

Samserganj could not go to polls on April 26 -- when the seventh of the eight-phase election in Bengal was held -- because Rezaul Haque, the Congress candidate died of Covid-19 in early April.

In Murshidabad, the Muslim population (66.28%) is the highest among all districts in Bengal. There are 2,37,750 voters in Samserganj and the Election Commission has installed security cameras in half of the 329 polling booths. Nineteen companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.

RELATED STORIES

At Samserganj, which comprises the Dhulian municipality and eight panchayat areas, the TMC is in an advantageous position because the Congress has fielded Jaidur Rahaman against the CPI(M)’s Md Modassar Hossain although the two parties contested the March-April polls as allies. This is in sharp contrast to the district’s Jangipur seat -- which also goes to polls on Thursday -- where the Congress has allowed the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) to contest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Milan Ghosh, a debutant.

Jaidur Rahaman initially backed out from the race because he is the brother of Khalilur Rahaman, the TMC Lok Sabha member from Jangipur which was earlier held by former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and his son, Abhijit, who joined the TMC in July.

“My family does not want me to contest,” Jaidur Rahaman said in July. However, he started campaigning about 10 days ago.

“We are confident of winning the seat,” said Sahidul Sheikh, the community block unit president of the Congress.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee campaigned at Samserganj on September 23 and targeted the Congress. “Only Mamata Banerjee can combat the BJP,” he said.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who represents the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad, has also campaigned in this constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian hospitals cancel Russia's Sputnik V vaccine orders. Here's why

Amarinder Singh reaches Amit Shah's Delhi residence amid Punjab crisis: Reports

'Want to tell my mom Indian Army took care': LeT teen who spills beans on Pak

Centre renames Mid-Day Meal scheme, calls it PM POSHAN
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP