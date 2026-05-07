TMC MP Saugata Roy demands ‘strongest’ action against killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Thursday termed the killing of BJP MLA-elect Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath as "tragic", while condemning the incident. TMC MP Saugata Roy (Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo)

Speaking to ANI, Roy demanded "strongest" action against the perpetrators of the incident and demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the matter.

"It is a deeply tragic incident. We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram. We demand that the strictest possible action be taken regarding this matter--including a court-monitored CBI investigation--and that those responsible for this crime be identified and arrested without delay. There is absolutely no place for such violence in a democracy... We (TMC) have absolutely no connection to this incident whatsoever... This is a part of the post-poll violence that has been taking place," the TMC MP said.

Also Read | Car tailed, then execution-style killing: Shocking details in Suvendu Adhikari aide's murder

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya targeted the Trinamool Congress, alleging that there is "no rule of law left in West Bengal" following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath in Madhyamgram.

He said the incident could be a case of political vendetta and claimed that the manner of the crime pointed to a serious law and order breakdown.

Chandra was shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "Was this carried out to send a political message or is there some other motive behind it, or is it an act of political vendetta? The investigation is currently underway, and the truth will eventually come to light. This is no ordinary murder... They brought in a vehicle with its chassis numbers completely altered, blocked his path, and subsequently opened fire on him from a motorcycle."

Bhattacharya also accused the Trinamool Congress of turning the state into "Jungle Raj".

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and appealed to BJP workers to maintain peace while assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice.

"This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and the murder was fully planned," Adhikari said.

An eyewitness to the incident told ANI that the assailant arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at point-blank range before fleeing the scene.

"The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned," the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress condemned the killing and demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.