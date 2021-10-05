Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TMC MPs meet kin of Lakhimpur Kheri victims despite being stopped by cops
india news

TMC MPs meet kin of Lakhimpur Kheri victims despite being stopped by cops

Published on Oct 05, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Sushmita Dev with Lakhimpur victims' families(Twitter/AITCOfficial)
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Sushmita Dev on Tuesday met the families of the protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri who were mowed down by a SUV which was allegedly being driven by BJP cadres.

After meeting the families, Dev extended her condolences and said that Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee stands with them. “Heart breaking to meet the family of the young farmer who was crushed to death in #LakhimpurKheri. @MamataOfficial stands with the farmers to repeal the black laws & stop these brutal injustices. She fought in Singur and she (has) assured to continue fighting for farmers of India,” Dev, who left the Congress for TMC earlier this year, said in a tweet.



The Rajya Sabha MP was also accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Dastidar also shared pictures of her meeting with farmers. “Susmita Deb and myself convey condolences from ⁦@MamataOfficial and ⁦@abhishekaitc to bereaved families of farmers killed by son of BJP minister. We stand by farmers. We seek justice,” Dastidar said in a tweet.

The Trinamool Congress also shared a video where it alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police stopped its lawmakers from meeting the family members of the deceased farmers. In the video, a Trinamool lawmaker was seen arguing with the police officials asking them to let them meet the farmers’ families.

“We do not need an escort, you are not at all concerned about our security,” the TMC lawmaker was seen telling the police officials present at the spot.

Following the meet, the Trinamool Congress in its official Twitter page said that Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev met the victims.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the incident said that TMC MPs will visit the families of the victims in Lakhimpur Kheri and extend their condolences.

Topics
lakhimpur kheri sushmita dev kakoli ghosh dastidar
