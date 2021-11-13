TMC nominates former Goa CM Faleiro to Rajya Sabha

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will nominate former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha, the party confirmed on Saturday. Goa will vote to elect a new government in assembly polls scheduled early next year.

Announcing the decision via a tweet from the party’s official handle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that they are “confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!”

“We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament,” the party said.

“The party has done what it had promised by giving a stronger representation to Goa at the national level,” the party said in a statement.

Faleiro was long rumoured to have been offered a Rajya Sabha seat in exchange for him shifting allegiances from the Congress to the Trinamool Congress.

The former two-time chief minister of Goa, who occupied the top post only for a total of nine months across his two terms, was initially tight-lipped about the shift.

Faleiro represented the Navelim constituency continuously from 1979 till 2007 when he was defeated by Churchill Alemão of the Save Goa Front, who is presently a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from the neighbouring Benaulim constituency.

He was re-elected after a ten-year gap in 2017. Faleiro also served as the president of the Goa Pradesh Congress committee and was appointed the AICC in charge of several north eastern states including Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.