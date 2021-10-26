TMC releases ‘chargesheet’ against Goa govt, calls it a double engine disaster

The Trinamool Congress in Goa on Monday released a ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling BJP government accusing it of overseeing a “double engine disaster” in the coastal state.

The party which has flown down a delegation of national level leaders including MPs Mahua Moitra, Saugata Roy and other leaders including Babul Supriyo addressed the media at the Azad Maidan in Panaji and released their ‘chargesheet’ accusing the government of wrecking the economy, public infrastructure, state sponsored environmental destruction, failure to restart mining and also pointing out the deteriorating law and order situation as part of an eight-point chargesheet.

Led by the party’s newly inducted national vice president Luizinho Faleiro, the party listed out what it said were the failures of the government and claimed that it was only the TMC that had the will and resolve to take on the BJP juggernaut.

“The Goa government has failed its people for the last 20 years whichever government has been in power. The government that is currently in power is not a government that is voted in by the people of Goa. It is the government that is sitting in power today because of the last minute late night machinations held in lobbies of five star hotels. It is not one that has been given the mandate by the people,” Moitra who released the ‘chargesheet’ said.

“Even the CM of Goa was the Defence Minister of India; he was made to resign, and brought back as the CM of Goa... the people who were put in his place were not mandated by the people of Goa to be their chief minister. Goa and its people are suffering for a long time and that is the reason why we are here,” Moitra added.

The chargesheet claimed that 25% people are unemployed and the average Goan cannot afford to buy a home in their own home state, which the party said it would work towards rectifying once in power. The event initially remained in doubt after the state administration told the organizers that permission for their event was not being granted on account of possible law and order and traffic problems that could be the result of a ‘large gathering’.

Earlier in the day; Roy, Moitra, Supriyo as well as state leaders called on the family of Siddhi Naik, a young girl who was found dead on Goa’s Calangute Beach in what the police said was a case of drowning.

A delegation of TMC leaders is camping in the state ahead of the visit of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later this week.