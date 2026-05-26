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TMC sees mass exodus after over 100 councillors resign; Mamata calls for party unity

Following TMC's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, over 100 councillors have resigned, and the rest are said to be skipping work.

Published on: May 26, 2026 03:29 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called for unity in the party as it witnesses a mass exodus of councillors. Following TMC's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, several councillors at the municipal level have resigned or skipped work.

According to TMC sources, the former Bengal CM told those present at the meeting on Monday that party workers must stand together in difficult times.(ANI)

As per a PTI report, TMC councillors in several municipalities have resigned in groups, while many elected representatives have reportedly stopped attending offices. As per reports, over 100 councillors have stepped down.

According to TMC sources, the former Bengal CM told those present at the meeting on Monday that party workers must stand together in difficult times.

"Those unwilling to continue with the organisation were free to take their own decisions," she said further.

Meanwhile, reacting to the mass resignations, state minister Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday criticised the TMC, alleging that the absence of elected councillors from municipal offices across Bengal is disrupting basic civic services and affecting day-to-day administration.

The BJP leader further accused the TMC councillors who have resigned or remained absent from office as "irresponsible" and “neglecting public duties”.

In Diamond Harbour, eight councillors also resigned from the 16-member civic body. As per PTI, many of the councillors stated that elected representatives had very little authority.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

 
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