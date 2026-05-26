TMC sees mass exodus after over 100 councillors resign; Mamata calls for party unity

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called for unity in the party as it witnesses a mass exodus of councillors. Following TMC's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, several councillors at the municipal level have resigned or skipped work.

According to TMC sources, the former Bengal CM told those present at the meeting on Monday that party workers must stand together in difficult times.(ANI)

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As per a PTI report, TMC councillors in several municipalities have resigned in groups, while many elected representatives have reportedly stopped attending offices. As per reports, over 100 councillors have stepped down.

According to TMC sources, the former Bengal CM told those present at the meeting on Monday that party workers must stand together in difficult times.

"Those unwilling to continue with the organisation were free to take their own decisions," she said further.

Meanwhile, reacting to the mass resignations, state minister Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday criticised the TMC, alleging that the absence of elected councillors from municipal offices across Bengal is disrupting basic civic services and affecting day-to-day administration.

The BJP leader further accused the TMC councillors who have resigned or remained absent from office as "irresponsible" and “neglecting public duties”.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Mamata Banerjee, after Bengal loss, extends support to Cockroach Janta Party Over 100 TMC councillors resign from posts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Mamata Banerjee, after Bengal loss, extends support to Cockroach Janta Party Over 100 TMC councillors resign from posts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the key cases was in North 24 Paraganas, where 16 of 23 councillors resigned last week in Halisahar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the key cases was in North 24 Paraganas, where 16 of 23 councillors resigned last week in Halisahar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A day later, 30 of 35 councillors left in Bhatpara, including municipal chairperson Reba Saha. These mass resignations have also triggered speculation that administrators could soon replace elected boards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day later, 30 of 35 councillors left in Bhatpara, including municipal chairperson Reba Saha. These mass resignations have also triggered speculation that administrators could soon replace elected boards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another 14 councillors resigned from Kanchrapara Municipality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another 14 councillors resigned from Kanchrapara Municipality. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other municipalities which saw major resignations were Garulia Municipality with 18 resignations, North Barrackpore Municipality with 15 and Contai Municipality, which is also chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's home turf, with 14 resignations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other municipalities which saw major resignations were Garulia Municipality with 18 resignations, North Barrackpore Municipality with 15 and Contai Municipality, which is also chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's home turf, with 14 resignations. {{/usCountry}}

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In Diamond Harbour, eight councillors also resigned from the 16-member civic body. As per PTI, many of the councillors stated that elected representatives had very little authority.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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