'TMC won’t accept defeat like Congress': Abhishek Banerjee hits out at BJP after grilling by ED

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee hit out at Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) claiming that the party is trying to “frighten” TMC by bringing cases against its leader. “If BJP thinks it can frighten TMC by doing all this, if they think TMC will accept defeat like Congress and other parties, we will fight more vigorously. We'll go to every state where they've killed democracy,” the TMC general secretary told reporters on Monday.

Abhishek Banerjee, who was in Delhi after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), levelled allegations against BJP, adding that he has been questioned for the last eight hours. “Anyone who fights against the BJP is harassed. This case has arisen out of Kolkata, I've been summoned to Delhi. I have been asked questions non-stop for the last 8 hours. From day one, I've been asking to bring evidence, if any, against me into public domain,” the TMC leader said.

“BJP's tyranny will be defeated. Let BJP put all its might, vigour, threat and resources, mind my words, their resources are going to fall flat. TMC will defeat BJP in next polls,” he added.

Abhishek Banerjee is being investigated by ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in Bengal. His statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday in Delhi. His wife Rujira Banerjee had also been summoned to Delhi on September 1 by the investigative agency but she had asked the agency to reconsider, citing that as a mother of young children travelling during a pandemic puts her in risk.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had come to her nephew’s defence, alleging that BJP is “letting loose” central agencies on political opponents.

"The BJP and the Union government can't fight us politically. The party was defeated in the assembly polls, and now they are using central agencies against our leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and others. But let me tell them they can't bulldoze or intimidate us with such threats. We will continue our fight against them," the TMC supremo told party supporters on August 28. She also challenged BJP to fight them “politically” in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections.

