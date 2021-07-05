TMC delegation meets President Kovind to seek removal of Solicitor General

A delegation of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) met President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to seek the removal of India’s Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, an accused in Sarada chit fund case and Narada sting case, went to meet him last week.

As both the cases are handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the TMC has alleged that the action of Mehta, who also serves as the special prosecutor of the apex probe agency, raises “extremely serious doubts of impropriety”. In its petition to the President, the TMC, represented by MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Mahua Moitra also submitted a letter to the president, which said, “A meeting between an accused in grave criminal offences and the SG, who is advising the very investigating agency, reeks of impropriety. Such a meeting makes a mockery of the criminal justice system and serves to destroy common man’s faith in the judiciary.”

Also Read | Abhijit Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee’s son, set to join TMC today

On his part, Mehta had clarified that AdhikarI, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly, had come to his residence unannounced but he couldn’t meet him due to preoccupation.

Trinamool MP Mohua Moitra rejected Mehta’s version and said, “Can anyone enter the SG’s bungalow without an appointment and have a cup of coffee?”

“The meeting was not only biased and there was a conflict of interest, but the SG also allowed an accused to come to his residence and have a meeting. The TMC has demanded the immediate resignation of the SG on grounds of gross misconduct and impropriety, failing which we hope the President will investigate and take action,” she said.

Alleging that July 1 meeting was organised to influence the outcome of the cases, the TMC appealed to the President to “initiate necessary steps for the removal of Mr. Tushar Mehta from the post of the Solicitor General of India to uphold India’s constitutional values.”

The Central leadership of the BJP has not responded so far to the Trinamool’s allegations.