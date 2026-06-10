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TMC’s Mamata faction accuses rebel MPs of trying to engineer split

The Mamata camp alleged that the rebel MPs lack “political morality and ethics” and termed them opportunists for trying to engineer a split.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) camp on Tuesday hit back at the party’s rebel Lok Sabha MPs, alleging that they lack “political morality and ethics” and termed them opportunists for trying to engineer a split.

TMC’s Mamata faction accuses rebel MPs of trying to engineer split

Meanwhile, suspense continued over the rebels’ strength as there is no clarity on which TMC MPs have joined the other group and officials in Lok Sabha are unsure what is the status of the letter that the rebels have claimed to have submitted.

On Monday, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar announced that they had given a letter from 20 MPs to Speaker Om Birla for a separate sitting arrangement in the House.

In a press conference, TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad even challenged the rebel MPs to make public the so-called letter of support.

“They lack political morality. If they are so upset, they should have resigned and fought fresh election. Why is it that they never raised these issues in the last 15 years but now, when the party has lost, they decided to form a bloc,” said Kalyan Banerjee. Banerjee also argued that the law only permits merger with other parties but the rebel MPs can’t form a ginger group.

“I will invite every MP to go to the constituency, sit with TMC workers, face them,” he said.

Alleging large-scale political repression in West Bengal, Banerjee claimed opposition workers and leaders were facing harassment by the administration.

 
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