Chennai, Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to "fully and permanently" exempt government teachers appointed before 23 August 2010 from clearing the mandatory TET to retain their positions.

TN Assembly adopts resolution to exempt TET for teachers appointed before Aug 2010

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Piloting the resolution, School Education Minister A Rajmohan said approximately 3,28,701 government school teachers across the state will be affected by the Teacher Eligibility Test requirement as they face the risk of losing their job benefits or their positions if they do not pass the exam.

He highlighted that many teachers have put in 15 to 20 years of service without interruption, and making these experienced educators pass a new exam now is viewed as a threat to their job security and livelihoods.

"Hence, the Assembly through a resolution urges the Union Government to provide a permanent exemption from the TET for teachers appointed before 23 August 2010, amend Section 23 of the Right to Education Act 2009 to facilitate this exemption through official NCTE guidelines, and ensure that these teachers continue to receive all job benefits, including promotions, without obstruction," Rajmohan said.

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{{^usCountry}} TET has been made a mandatory qualification for teachers under the Right to Education Act 2009, and a recent Supreme Court ruling held that even current teachers must clear the exam to get promoted or risk losing their jobs, the minister explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TET has been made a mandatory qualification for teachers under the Right to Education Act 2009, and a recent Supreme Court ruling held that even current teachers must clear the exam to get promoted or risk losing their jobs, the minister explained. {{/usCountry}}

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"Forcing the experienced educators to take the exam is unfair and threatens their job security and career growth. Hence, the Assembly proposes this unanimous resolution urging the Centre to provide full and permanent exemption from TET to those appointed before August 23, 2010," he said.

The resolution called for amending the RTE Act of 2009 to safeguard the teachers' livelihood and service benefits.

DMK member and former state minister E V Velu noted that the previous DMK regime took up this issue before the Supreme Court.

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While supporting the administration's efforts to ensure legislation at the Central level, he said much of the problem currently faced would not have occurred had education been brought under the state list.

Members of the DMK, AIADMK, CPI, CPI, and PMK supported the resolution, which was later passed by a voice vote.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.