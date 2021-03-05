TN CM, Dy CM to fight from strongholds as AIADMK releases 1st list of candidates

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency in his home turf of Salem district, while deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur, according to the first list of six candidates released by the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the upcoming assembly elections on Friday. All the six candidates have been fielded from the seats they won in the 2016 state elections

Fisheries minister D Jayakumar will contest from Royapuram and law minister C V Shanmugam from Villupuram. Former minister S P Shanmuganathan will contest from Srivaikuntam and legislator S Thenmozhi from the reserved constituency of Nilakottai. AIADMK is seeking a third consecutive term in these elections.

A single-phase election to 234 assembly seats is scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK began interviewing applicants on Thursday at the party office in Chennai. The party is in alliance with the BJP, PMK, DMDK in the state. AIADMK has allotted 23 seats to PMK and is yet to reach a consensus on seat-sharing with the BJP and DMDK.

Also Read: I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of ₹175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

On Wednesday, former AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala announced her decision to step aside from politics, a huge relief to the present AIADMK leadership of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.