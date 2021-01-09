Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami inaugurates eight renovated heritage structures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated eight heritage monuments, including temples and a pond that were recently renovated at a cost of ₹13.27 crore with funds from Asian Development Bank.

The renovation, initiated through the state archaeology department, has rendered these scenic spots more attractive, convenient and safe for the tourists and local visitors.

The Tirumalai Nayak Mahal, Madurai, Marudhu Pandiyar Fort in Sivagangai district, Udayagiri fort in Kanyakumari district among others which were refurbished were inaugurated by the chief minister through video conference from the secretariat, a release said.

According to sources in the archaeology department, adequate amenities have been provided at the renovated sites for the benefit of the tourists. "Restoring the forts and palaces was a herculean task. The Marudhu Pandiyar fort, for instance, was reduced to rubble in 1800. We resurrected it at a cost of ₹60.13 lakh," a senior official in the Archaeology department said.

Similarly, the Thirumalai Nayak palace built in 1636 AD and the Udayagiri fort, which was originally a mud structure and rebuilt with stones by King Marthanda Varma, were also painstakingly restored.

The timely intervention by the Archaeology department in the form of restoration and conservation saved the ancient heritage monuments from further deterioration, the official added.