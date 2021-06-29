TN extends parole of Rajiv Gandhi case convict by another 30 days

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the parole of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by another month.

Perarivalan, a life convict, is currently on 30-day parole on medical grounds, granted by chief minister M K Stalin on May 19, as per the provision in the Tamil Nadu Prison Manual.

An order issued by additional chief secretary S K Prabhakar on Monday said the month-long parole granted to Perarivalan would be extended by another month starting June 28.

The leave is granted on a plea by Perarvialan’s mother Arputham Ammal that his health condition puts him at a high risk of contracting Covid-19 inside the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

On Monday, Arputham tweeted that her son’s 30-year imprisonment, much of it which was in solitary confinement, resulted in him having several health problems such as high blood pressure, kidney infection, rheumatism, and gastrointestinal disorders, which requires continuous medical treatment. “The chief minister has kindly granted the extension of leave so that treatment which we have begun can continue uninterrupted,” she said.

Perarivalan is among the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The former Prime Minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur by a woman suicide bomber Dhanu, belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

After taking charge, Stalin had written to President Ramnath Kovind to release all the seven convicts as they had served more than three decades in jail. It’s a call supported by all political parties of Tamil Nadu.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu cabinet unanimously passed a resolution to release all seven convicts and sent it to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Three years later, he declined to make a decision and said it was the President who was the competent authority.