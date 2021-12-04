Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TN makes Tamil exam mandatory for qualifying government services
india news

TN makes Tamil exam mandatory for qualifying government services

If an aspirant does not get through in the qualifying Tamil language paper, other subject papers, that are part of the overall exam scheme, would not be taken up for evaluation, according to the order.
File photo of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has made qualifying the Tamil exam mandatory for entry to Tamil Nadu government services and state-run public sector enterprises, reported news agencies. The order to this effect was passed by the state government on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

The order makes the Tamil exam mandatory for all the candidates appearing for a competitive exam conducted by the state recruitment board, ANI further cited the information as shared by state finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. "The exam will be qualifying in nature and it is mandatory for a student to secure at least 40% marks in this exam to get a government job in the state," he was quoted as saying.

"This new policy will help prevail social justice. The government school students will be given importance in the recruitment process," he added.

If an aspirant does not get through in the qualifying Tamil language paper, other subject papers, that are part of the overall exam scheme, would not be taken up for evaluation, according to the order.

RELATED STORIES

Other state recruitment agencies including the Teachers Recruitment Board, Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board and Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee would release similar guidelines.

The minister further informed that there are nine lakh government posts for eight crore people in Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mk stalin
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP