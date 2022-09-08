Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN students score lowest in basic maths; Bihar, Bengal top in 'superior skills' | List

Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:31 AM IST

The data was revealed in the national report on benchmarking for ‘oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and numeracy 2022’ by NCERT.

At least 11 percent learners slack the most basic numeracy skills.  (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

Tamil Nadu has the highest number of students lacking the most basic numeracy skills, according to an NCERT study, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Gujarat. Such students, as a result, generally cannot complete the most basic grade-level tasks like the identification of numbers, addition, and subtraction. On the other hand, states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have the highest number of students who have either suﬃcient knowledge and skill, or have developed superior knowledge and skill and can complete complex grade-level tasks.

Overall, at least 11 percent of learners lack the most basic numeracy skills while 37 per cent are in the category that says “learners have limited knowledge and skills and they can partially complete basic grade-level tasks”.

The data was revealed in the national report on benchmarking for ‘oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and numeracy 2022’. The NCERT study is aimed at providing reliable and valid data about Grade 3 students to know what they are able to do in foundational literacy and numeracy and the extent of learning outcomes being achieved.

About 86,000 Class 3 students from 10,000 state government schools, government-aided schools, private recognised and central government schools were covered in the large scale foundational learning study. It was conducted in 20 languages which are being used as a medium of instruction in various state/UTs covering - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The study also highlighted that in eight languages more than a quarter of the children of Class 3 assessed for oral reading frequently performed below global minimum proficiency.

The test included number identification, number discrimination, addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication, fractions, and identifying patterns comprising numbers and shapes.

State wise distribution of students by global prociency levels

Global Prociancy LevelsBelow Partially Meets Global Minimum ProciencyPartially Meets Global Minimum ProciencyMeets Global Minimum ProciencyExceeds Global Minimum Prociency
DenitionLearners lack the most basic knowledge and skills. As a result, they generally cannot complete the most basic grade-level tasks.Learners have limited knowledge and skills. As a result, they can partially complete basic grade-level tasks.Learners have developed sufficient knowledge and skill. As a result, they can successfully complete the most basic grade-level tasks.Learners have developed superior knowledge and skill. As a result, they can complete complex gradelevel tasks.
Benchmark0-42 Score Points43-69 Score Points70-83 Score Points84 and above
Andaman & Nicobar Islands557335
Andhra Pradesh938449
Arunachal Pradesh 849376
Assam1836388
Bihar9254818
Chandigarh1447381
Chhattisgarh 1841365
Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli833527
Delhi1241407
Goa1550323
Gujarat1844 317
Haryana841456
Himachal Pradesh5364811
Jammu and Kashmir2834308
Jharkhand23055 13
Karnataka8364214
Kerala738469
Ladakh1484110
Lakshadweep317764
Madhya Pradesh1346356
Maharashtra11374210
Manipur7394311
Meghalaya8404210
Mizoram9403912
Nagaland1656262
Odisha13294414
Puducherry9393814
Punjab1037458
Rajasthan7384411
Sikkim1349362
Tamilnadu294820 3
Telangana11384011
Tripura7315012
Uttar Pradesh7314913
Uttarakhand734545
West Bengal5265316
HT News Desk

