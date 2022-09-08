TN students score lowest in basic maths; Bihar, Bengal top in 'superior skills' | List
The data was revealed in the national report on benchmarking for ‘oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and numeracy 2022’ by NCERT.
Tamil Nadu has the highest number of students lacking the most basic numeracy skills, according to an NCERT study, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Gujarat. Such students, as a result, generally cannot complete the most basic grade-level tasks like the identification of numbers, addition, and subtraction. On the other hand, states like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have the highest number of students who have either suﬃcient knowledge and skill, or have developed superior knowledge and skill and can complete complex grade-level tasks.
Overall, at least 11 percent of learners lack the most basic numeracy skills while 37 per cent are in the category that says “learners have limited knowledge and skills and they can partially complete basic grade-level tasks”.
The data was revealed in the national report on benchmarking for ‘oral reading fluency with reading comprehension and numeracy 2022’. The NCERT study is aimed at providing reliable and valid data about Grade 3 students to know what they are able to do in foundational literacy and numeracy and the extent of learning outcomes being achieved.
About 86,000 Class 3 students from 10,000 state government schools, government-aided schools, private recognised and central government schools were covered in the large scale foundational learning study. It was conducted in 20 languages which are being used as a medium of instruction in various state/UTs covering - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The study also highlighted that in eight languages more than a quarter of the children of Class 3 assessed for oral reading frequently performed below global minimum proficiency.
The test included number identification, number discrimination, addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication, fractions, and identifying patterns comprising numbers and shapes.
State wise distribution of students by global prociency levels
|Global Prociancy Levels
|Below Partially Meets Global Minimum Prociency
|Partially Meets Global Minimum Prociency
|Meets Global Minimum Prociency
|Exceeds Global Minimum Prociency
|Denition
|Learners lack the most basic knowledge and skills. As a result, they generally cannot complete the most basic grade-level tasks.
|Learners have limited knowledge and skills. As a result, they can partially complete basic grade-level tasks.
|Learners have developed sufficient knowledge and skill. As a result, they can successfully complete the most basic grade-level tasks.
|Learners have developed superior knowledge and skill. As a result, they can complete complex gradelevel tasks.
|Benchmark
|0-42 Score Points
|43-69 Score Points
|70-83 Score Points
|84 and above
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|5
|57
|33
|5
|Andhra Pradesh
|9
|38
|44
|9
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|49
|37
|6
|Assam
|18
|36
|38
|8
|Bihar
|9
|25
|48
|18
|Chandigarh
|14
|47
|38
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|18
|41
|36
|5
|Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli
|8
|33
|52
|7
|Delhi
|12
|41
|40
|7
|Goa
|15
|50
|32
|3
|Gujarat
|18
|44
|31
|7
|Haryana
|8
|41
|45
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|5
|36
|48
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir
|28
|34
|30
|8
|Jharkhand
|2
|30
|55
|13
|Karnataka
|8
|36
|42
|14
|Kerala
|7
|38
|46
|9
|Ladakh
|1
|48
|41
|10
|Lakshadweep
|3
|17
|76
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|13
|46
|35
|6
|Maharashtra
|11
|37
|42
|10
|Manipur
|7
|39
|43
|11
|Meghalaya
|8
|40
|42
|10
|Mizoram
|9
|40
|39
|12
|Nagaland
|16
|56
|26
|2
|Odisha
|13
|29
|44
|14
|Puducherry
|9
|39
|38
|14
|Punjab
|10
|37
|45
|8
|Rajasthan
|7
|38
|44
|11
|Sikkim
|13
|49
|36
|2
|Tamilnadu
|29
|48
|20
|3
|Telangana
|11
|38
|40
|11
|Tripura
|7
|31
|50
|12
|Uttar Pradesh
|7
|31
|49
|13
|Uttarakhand
|7
|34
|54
|5
|West Bengal
|5
|26
|53
|16