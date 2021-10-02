TN wildlife officer orders hunting of tiger that killed a man

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief wildlife warden Shekar Kumar Niraj issued an order on Friday to hunt a tiger as it has “become very dangerous to human life in the area”.

Yet to be confirmed reports say that the tiger has killed four human beings, including a 55-year-old man, on Friday, in Nilgiris district.

The tiger, identified as MDT 23, is present in the human habitation of Gudalur and has been preying on livestock too since July 2021. In the order, the district forest officer of Gudalur also confirms the tiger killed one man on Friday and a 56-year-old man on September 24. Since then teams have tried to capture the tiger but the big cat has been eluding them.

“The said tiger MDT 23 has become dangerous to human lives in the area. People of that area are also demanding capture or killing of the tiger,” read the order from Niraj. “Today, as per the report received from Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve through WhatsApp and other media, it has now been informed that the tiger MDT 23 has killed one person in the Masinagudi area today.”

He authorised the Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Udhagamandalam to take immediate action to “hunt the problematic tiger” under Section 11 (1) (a) of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The section says the Chief Wildlife Warden may, if he is satisfied that any wild animal specified in Schedule I has become dangerous to human life or is so disabled or deceased as to be beyond recovery, by order in writing and stating the reasons therefor, permit any person to hunt such animal or cause such animal to be hunted.

Niraj has ordered that the entire operation be photographed and video recorded and a detailed report to be submitted.