To get better prices, BSY flags off ‘Kisan Rail’ with 250 tonnes mangoes for Delhi

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday flagged off a Kisan Rail from Yelahanka railway station in Bengaluru with 250 metric tonnes of mango from Chintamani taluka to ferry the fruits to the national capital, in the hope of getting better prices for farmers’ produce.

“Kiran Rail scheme plays a crucial role in providing good prices for the farm products and thus enhances farmers’ income,” Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

The chief minister added that since June 20, at least 1,250 metric tonnes of mango have been sent to Delhi, which, according to experts, gives farmers an additional ₹10 per kg for their produce.

The rail services, which were introduced in August last year, give 50% subsidy in freight rates for transportation, with an aim to expand the market for the farming community, which has been hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Kisan Rail service, which was announced in the 2021-22 Union budget, has been functional in full steam, most farmers in Karnataka struggle have struggled to make the best use of the same to fetch good prices, largely due to the Covid-19 induced pandemic and its impact on economic activities.

Though agricultural activities were allowed to operate even during the nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 last year, farmers have been unable to sell their produce in markets, resulting in more losses and piling debts.

The state is also at the receiving end of heavy rains that have added to the possibility of crops getting damaged in several parts of the state.

Between June 1 and June 23, Karnataka received 197.1 mm of rains, 35% excess from the normal 145.8 mm rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD-Bengaluru).

However, several regions in the state have also received deficient rains, impacting sowing of crops and causing huge losses, farmers and activists said.

Gopal, an office-bearer of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), a farmers’ union, said there is barely any prices available for the produce in the market, adding that they have not received any support from the government--Union or state.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also triggered a mass reverse migration of workers across India with people going back to their villages and home-towns from urban centres. The reverse migration has also added pressure on the already small-land holdings and those dependent on them.

The Karnataka government is yet to release payments for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), according to state agriculture minister BC Patil.

Patil said that around ₹200 crore was released a couple of weeks ago and more would follow in the next few days.

Meanwhile, small farmers and vendors said they were reeling under huge debt due to poor business during this year’s lockdown, which came into force due to the ravaging second wave of the pandemic.

In May this year, Yediyurappa announced a ₹1,250-crore financial package, aimed at providing relief to unorganised workers and the farming community.

The financial package involved a one-time payment of ₹10,000 for about 20,000 flower growers and 69,000 farmers, who produce fruit and vegetables costing the exchequer a total of around ₹81.73 crore. The package also included the extension of the loan period for short, medium and long-term availed by around 425,000 farmers and others by three months, which would entail the government bearing the interest payment of ₹134.38 crore.

Citing the package would do little to alleviate their suffering, several farmer unions have claimed that they are yet to receive the money.