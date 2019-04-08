To meet staff shortage, UPPCL to hire services of retired personnel

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will hire services of its retired personnel right from the linesmen to chief engineers through an outside service provider to meet the staff crunch in view expanding consumer base.

The corporation on Friday issued a circular to this effect after the UPPCL board of directors gave nod to the proposal for hiring retired and experienced staff through an outside agency.

“We have engaged Shreetron India Ltd, a Government of India enterprise to provide the retired manpower to us on terms and conditions decided by the corporation,” said a UPPPCL official.

The UPPCL will engage its retired staff on a contract basis for a fixed tenure and salary denying them any administrative and financial powers.

Among the retired personnel that the corporation has decided to hire include linesmen, technicians, junior engineers, clerks, accountants , private secretaries, under secretaries, joint secretaries, additional secretaries, executive engineers, superintending engineers and chief engineers etc.

The monthly wages fixed for them range from Rs 21,665 for technicians, linesmen etc to Rs 89,208 for chief engineers.

“All the retired personnel already working in the UPPCL will be hired again if so needed after their contract is over through the Shreetron India Ltd,” the circular said.

The UPPCL, according to sources, had decided to hire services of its retired staff as an emergency measure to meet the growing work.

“The corporation had added more than 1 crore new consumers during last one year and half without creating new posts or filling the vacant ones in that proportion,” the sources said.

