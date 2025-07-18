‘To please boss’: Bhupesh Baghel after ED raids his residence in liquor case linked to son

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the Enforcement Directorate was sent to his home for conducting raids on Friday on behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. Bhupesh Baghel brought up the time when the probe agency conducted raids at his place on his birthday in 2023 while reacting to today's raids. (File)

Calling the raids an “attempt to murder democracy", Baghel said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is suppressing opposition leaders across the country.

Baghel’s remarks come hours after ED conducted searches at Baghel’s residence in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai and arrested his son Chaitanya Baghel, a businessman, in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the state's liquor policy.

Reacting to ED’s move, Bhupesh Baghel talked about the time when the probe agency conducted raids at his place on his birthday in 2023, while he was still the chief minister. He added that the raids today have been conducted because there was discussion scheduled in the state assembly on industrialist Gautam Adani.

“Last time in 2023, ED was sent on my birthday. Today, a discussion on the Adani issue is scheduled in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, so to please their boss, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have sent ED to my house,” he said.

“Across the country, BJP is trying to suppress opposition leaders, attempting to murder democracy. But we are not the ones to be scared or to bow down. No matter how much strength these people use, Bhupesh Baghel will neither break nor bend,” he added.

Bhupesh Baghel’s son arrested

Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate officials from their residence in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai town after an early morning raid on Friday. It comes as a major development in the ongoing probe into suspected irregularities during Bhupesh Baghel’s tenure in the state.

According to people aware of the developments in ED, the scam allegedly involves criminal proceeds of around ₹1,000 crore. The probe agency claims that some of the money was laundered through real estate companies connected to Chaitanya and his associates.

The case is based on an FIR filed by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which named 70 people and companies, including former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, for their alleged roles in the liquor scam.