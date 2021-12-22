To Priyanka Gandhi's hacking allegation, IT ministry says this

The ministry of electronics and information technology has taken cognisance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's allegation that the government was hacking the Instagram accounts of her children, a ministry official said to ANI on Wednesday, a day after the Congress leader brought the allegation. "Leave phone tapping… Instagram account of my children have also been hacked,” Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government. “Does the government have no other work?" she asked on Tuesday.

The allegation came after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the government was not only sending the income tax department to the state to target SP leaders ahead of the election, they have also been tapping his and other SP leaders' phones, Akhilesh said.

On Sunday, the income tax department conducted raids at the premises of some SP leaders which, according to Akhilesh Yadav, was expected as the election is around the corner. Speaking in Lucknow, Akhilesh said, "All our phones are being tapped. This includes calls made from the SP office and of people associated with us. The CM himself listens to the recordings in the evening. This is the useless government we have. I should warn you all that if you contact me, then recordings of our conversation will also be listened to."

Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra has a verified Instagram account with 17.9K followers. On his instagram account, he mainly shares photos that he clicks.