Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Together we…’: Congress indicates Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift over

‘Together we…’: Congress indicates Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift over

BySanskriti Falor
Apr 22, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Tweeting the video, Congress said, “Together, we can and we will emerge victorious.”

The Indian National Congress posted a video on Saturday on Twitter hinting at peace between Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar. Tweeting the video, Congress said, “Together, we can and we will emerge victorious.”

The video shows while Shivakumar fixing the pocket of Siddaramaiah's attire as the duo posed for photos. (Twitter/INCIndia)

The video shows while Shivakumar fixing the pocket of Siddaramaiah's attire as the duo posed for photos.

There have been speculation about a widening rift between the two top leaders of the Congress in Karnataka. The tussle gave BJP an advantage as the principal opposition has been busy with its problems and has been unable to capitalise on the piling charges of corruption, distortion of history and mal-administration under Basavaraj Bommai, people aware of the developments said.

The rife between the two leaders for being the chief ministerial candidate is a known secret in Karnataka. This had also fuelled the infighting between the two camps, forcing others to identify with either one of them ahead of the elections.

Siddaramaiah, in a recent interview, had said that the upcoming Karnataka elections will be his last assembly election.

Recently, Siddaramaiah had also called a news report — stating that he said the Congress party should not consider Shivakumar for the CM post if they want to win — “totally false”.

The two leaders, in February, also took separate bus tours in northern and southern parts of the state which reignited rumours that all was still not well within the party. The two then decided to have a joint bus tour after the intervention of the party high command.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanskriti Falor

Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs....view detail

Topics
karnataka congress dk shivakumar bjp siddaramaiah indian national congress shivakumar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP