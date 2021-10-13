Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tomato prices soar high in major cities due to tight supply
india news

Tomato prices soar high in major cities due to tight supply

Among the metros, the maximum increase in the retail price of tomato was seen in Kolkata, where the key kitchen vegetable was ruling as high as ₹72 per kg on October 12 when compared to ₹38 per kg during the month-ago period.
The retail prices of tomato vary depending on quality and the locality where the commodity was sold.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:06 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Tomato prices in retail markets of metro cities have shot up to 72 per kilogram on tight supply due to unseasonal rains in key producing states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Among the metros, the maximum increase in the retail price of tomato was seen in Kolkata where the key kitchen vegetable was ruling as high as 72 per kg on October 12 when compared to 38 per kg during the month-ago period.

In Delhi and Chennai, retail prices of tomato increased to 57 per kg from 30 per kg and 20 per kg, respectively, compared to the month-ago period, according to data compiled by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

In Mumbai, tomato prices in retail markets rose to 53 per kg from 15 per kg in the said period, the data showed.

The retail prices of tomato vary depending on quality and locality where the commodity was sold.

"Unseasonal rains in producing states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have damaged the crop due to which the supply to consuming markets like Delhi has been affected. This has led to a rise in prices, both in wholesale and retail markets," Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik told PTI on Wednesday.

Azadpur Mandi in the national capital is the Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables.

Even the crop in hilly regions like Shimla has been affected due to the unseasonal rains, he said, adding that 60 per cent of the tomato crop has been damaged in producing states that received the unseasonal rains.

As a result, tomato prices in a month have almost doubled to 40-60 per kg at Azadpur Mandi as daily arrival of the commodity has halved to 250-300 tonnes, he added.

At present, harvesting is underway in key growing states of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Tomato crop will be ready for harvest in around 2-3 months after planting and harvesting is done as per the requirement of the market.    

India, the world's second largest tomato producer after China, produces around 19.75 million tonnes from an area of 7.89 lakh hectares with an average yield of 25.05 tonnes per hectare, according to National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation.

Topics
tomato price
