BJP piles on after Mamata Banerjee's '40 seats' jibe at Congress: 'They won't win more than 10'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday took a jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's remark doubting if the Congress party would even win 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(PTI)

“Mamata Banerjee said this because she is a bit emotional towards the Congress. I think they will not win more than 10 seats,” the BJP MP told the media.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The TMC supremo on Friday lashed out at the INDIA ally Congress, days after she announced that her party will contest on all 42 seats alone in the general elections. She also dared the grand old party to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Varanasi which is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I doubt if you (Congress) will win 40. I was offering two seats and would have let them win. But they wanted more. I said okay, contest on all 42 then. Rejected! There has been no conversation with them since,” she said.

Congress reacts to Mamata's remarks

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday responded to Banerjee's remarks, asserting that they should realise they are not contesting for “local level elections”.

“We are assuming she (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) is still a part of the INDIA group, a group of 27 parties which have formed the alliance. Her priority, she claims, is to fight the BJP. Our priority is also to fight the BJP," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI.

He added, “I think it’s better if we all come together. I think we should realise that this is not local level elections.”

(With inputs from agencies)