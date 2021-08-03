'Top 10 targets': Jammu and Kashmir Police release list of active terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a list of top 10 terrorists that it aims to target. The list was posted on Twitter by the Kashmir Zone Police on Monday night. It includes seven terrorists who have been active for some time and three relatively new recruits.

"Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. It was attributed to IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

In March, the police had release a similar list of wanted terrorists and announced reward for those who will provide information about them.

The March 13 tweet from Jammu and Kashmir Police also had the photographs of the terrorists along with their names.

Meanwhile, a terrorist Babar Ali was killed in an encounter with the security forces on Tuesday in the Chhandaji region of Bandipora, the police said.

"On 23/24 July, an operation was carried out at Shokbaba forest area in which three terrorists were killed, including one Pakistani terrorist. Another terrorist escaped from the jungle and was being tracked ever since," informed Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir.

"Last night information about his presence in village Chhandaji was received and an operation was launched during the course of which a Pakistani terrorist Babar Ali of Pakistan's Punjab has been killed," the DGP added.

The three terrorists neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora in July were members of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On July 16, the police said that they have neutralised 78 terrorists in Kashmir since January this year. These included some of the top commanders involved in attacks on the forces.