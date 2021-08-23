Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Top commander and deputy of LeT-linked outfit killed in gunfight
india news

Top commander and deputy of LeT-linked outfit killed in gunfight

Manzoor, a post-graduate student when he joined the TRF last year, quickly rose through the ranks as he was believed to have executed some of the killings in and around Srinagar at Sheikh’s behest.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Both the terrorists were responsible for several killings in the Valley and motivating the youth to join terror ranks, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

A top commander of The Resistance Force (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and his deputy were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar on Monday, police said.

The police have identified the terrorists as Abbas Shiekh of Kulgam, one of the longest surviving terrorists and chief of the TRF, and his deputy Saquib Manzoor.

Both the terrorists were responsible for several killings in the Valley and motivating the youth to join terror ranks, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

“He (Sheikh) was a top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. It’s a big success,” said Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said.

According to the police, the local police received a tip-off on the presence of Shiekh in Srinagar, following which a search operation was launched. “We had information about their presence in the area. Ten jawans of police dressed in civvies quickly surrounded the area and challenged the terrorists, who opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, the two were killed,” Kumar added.

RELATED STORIES

Police said Sheikh, a resident of Rampora village in Kulgam, was currently associated with both the LeT and its offshoot TRF. He earlier worked with the Hizbul Mujahideen and was an A++ terrorist commander, a senior official added.

Manzoor, a post-graduate student when he joined the TRF last year, quickly rose through the ranks as he was believed to have executed some of the killings in and around Srinagar at Sheikh’s behest.

Both Sheikh and Manzoor recently figured in the local police’s list of top 10 terrorists currently operating in Kashmir. “At the behest of Abbas Sheikh, Saqib Manzoor had carried out several killings. They had spread terror in the area,” Kumar said.

“We appeal to the people to prevent their children from joining terrorists. If they have already joined, please bring them back (to the mainstream). We will welcome them,” he added.

With PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Change in Chhattisgarh? Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Delhi today

PAGD to hold meeting today, discuss way forward

Breaking News: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in J&K

Ambiguous definition means oil-palm plantations will count as forest cover
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP