Top Congress leaders detained for 2nd day amid uproar over National Herald case

Top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, and others were detained for the second straight day n Delhi as Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for a fresh round of questioning on Tuesday. The ED has been probing the National Herald money laundering case which pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over ₹2,000 crore in an equity transaction against Gandhis and their associates.

Earlier on Monday, Surjewala along with other Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi police as the party held a countrywide "Satyagraha march" against the central probe agency. The Congress spokesperson had alleged that his party colleagues were held in custody for 10 hours.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over nine hours by the probe agency. Sonia Gandhi too has been summoned in the case.

Earlier in the day, Surjewala addressed a press conference on the matter wherein he dubbed the ED questioning as an attempt to "muzzle" voice. "Rahul Gandhi has always questioned the Modi government on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment... the Centre is upset with him," Surjewala told reporters.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the summons, Surjewala also said that the central government is scared of the Wayanad MP.

"Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it was Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice," said Surjewala.

Attacking the government further over the unemployment issue, the Congress leader said, "It is called '900 chuhe khaakar billi Haj ko chali'. We are experiencing the worst employment rate in 50 years. The rupee value is the lowest in 75 years."

