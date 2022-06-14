Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Top Congress leaders detained for 2nd day amid uproar over National Herald case
india news

Top Congress leaders detained for 2nd day amid uproar over National Herald case

Earlier on Monday, Surjewala along with other Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi police as the party held a countrywide "Satyagraha march" against the central probe agency.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjwala being detained by police in Delhi.
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Top Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, and others were detained for the second straight day n Delhi as Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for a fresh round of questioning on Tuesday. The ED has been probing the National Herald money laundering case which pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over 2,000 crore in an equity transaction against Gandhis and their associates.

Earlier on Monday, Surjewala along with other Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi police as the party held a countrywide "Satyagraha march" against the central probe agency. The Congress spokesperson had alleged that his party colleagues were held in custody for 10 hours.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over nine hours by the probe agency. Sonia Gandhi too has been summoned in the case.

Earlier in the day, Surjewala addressed a press conference on the matter wherein he dubbed the ED questioning as an attempt to "muzzle" voice. "Rahul Gandhi has always questioned the Modi government on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment... the Centre is upset with him," Surjewala told reporters.

RELATED STORIES

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the summons, Surjewala also said that the central government is scared of the Wayanad MP.

"Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it was Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice," said Surjewala.

Attacking the government further over the unemployment issue, the Congress leader said, "It is called '900 chuhe khaakar billi Haj ko chali'. We are experiencing the worst employment rate in 50 years. The rupee value is the lowest in 75 years."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
national herald rahul gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP