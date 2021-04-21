Top doctors discuss Covid-19 second wave, explain why vaccine is important

Amid sharp spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country, Dr Randeep Guleria Director AIIMS Delhi, Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health and Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta held an address on Wednesday. In his address, Dr Randeep Guleria said, "Vaccine does not prevent from getting the infection. Therefore, everyone should maintain Covid appropriate behaviour even after being vaccinated."

Guleria also said that there is no need to panic. "We have to understand that there is no need to panic as the majority of people will recover by taking paracetamol and staying hydrated. Medicines are just for the very few critical cases," Guleria said.

"If we work together, there will be no shortage of oxygen in any state whether it is Maharashtra, Delhi, or Chhattisgarh. Therefore, there is no need to hoard oxygen," Guleria added.

Read more: Only 5 hours of oxygen left at Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital as Covid-19 crisis grows

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health said in the address, "Check your oxygen level. Consult a doctor on time so that you can be treated on the right time."

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta also reiterated the same as Dr Shetty, saying, "Very few per cent of people will require hospitalisation. But there will be a shortage of hospitals if we panic and become anxious about the pathway we have to follow."

Dr Trehan also appreciated the pharmaceuticals industry and their contribution in dealing with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Only after a certain set of tests and symptoms, Remdesivir is to be used... It is not a ram-baan, it is only required in some cases," Trehan added.

On the shortage of oxygen in the country, Dr Trehan said, "If you don't need oxygen, don't use it. Hospitals must ensure judicious use of oxygen and we have a collective responsibility to ensure the same."

Read more: In second wave, India has twice the number of 2020's active Covid-19 cases: Govt

The address comes at a time when the country witnessed 295,041 Covid-19 cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, both being the highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday morning.

The total infection tally topped 15.6 million and the active Covid-19 caseload stood at 2,157,538. While India struggles to cope with the second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday said “the challenge is huge, we have to overcome it collectively with determination, courage, and preparation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON