Home / India News / Top Jaish terrorist involved in Pulwama attack gunned down in Kashmir
india news

Top Jaish terrorist involved in Pulwama attack gunned down in Kashmir

Trained with the Taliban, Saifullah also known as Lamboo, was a resident of Pakistan's Bahawalpur, the global headquarters of the JeM. He was an expert on vehicle-borne IEDs, which are routinely used in Afghanistan and was also used in the Pulwama attack of 2019.
By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:27 PM IST
He was involved in a series of terror attacks, including the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, along with others and was close to JeM chief Masood Azhar. (File Photo)

A top Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) involved in the Pulwama attack was gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a senior police official said on Saturday. Abu Saifullah, who was also known as Adnan, Ismail and Lamboo and had been operating in the valley since 2017, was killed along with another terrorist at Hangalmarg in Tral of the Pulwama district, the official added.

"He was involved in a series of terror attacks, including the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, along with others. Adnan was a very strong associate of Pakistan-based top JeM hierarchy of Rauf Azhar, Maulana Masood Azhar and Ammar," the senior official said.

Saifullah trained with the Taliban and was an expert on vehicle-borne IED, which is routinely used in Afghanistan and also in the Pulwama attack of 2019. He remained close to Talha Saif and Umer, who of whom have been killed. A security dossier said that the resident of Pakistan's Bahawalpur, the global headquarters of the JeM, tried to re-establish and strengthen the JeM outfit and utilise Awantipora, especially the Kakpora and Pampore areas of Pulwama, as a hotbed for recruiting new terrorist groups and transporting them to other parts for carrying out attacks.

He escaped in during the encounter as a cordon and a search operation was launched at Zinpora at Chadoora Budgam in March 2020 during which one soldier was injured. He was booked under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with other acts between 2018 and 2020 across police stations in the region.

The official also said that details on the identity of the second terrorist are awaited. adding that an M-4 rife, AK-47 rifle, a Glock pistol as well as another pistol was recovered from the dead terrorists among others.

Security forces launched the joint operation in the morning and an exchange of fire was triggered during a cordon and search operation, police said.

Security forces have killed at least 87 terrorists, including some top commanders, in Kashmir since January this year.

