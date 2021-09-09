Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Top US envoy meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

As part of the Sangh’s outreach, Bhagwat meets heads of missions and ambassadors. He has also interacted with the members of the foreign press corps
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy Atul Keshap called on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday. According to a Sangh functionary the meeting was a “courtesy call”.

Keshap tweeted about the meeting and said, “Good discussion with @RSSorg Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India’s tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation.”

As part of the Sangh’s outreach, Bhagwat meets heads of missions and ambassadors. He has also interacted with the members of the foreign press corps.

In the past several ambassadors have called on the RSS chief. In 2019, German Ambassador Walter J Lindner met Bhagwat at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur.

RSS chief Bhagwat has recently been involved in a minority outreach attempting to address key political issues facing the community.

