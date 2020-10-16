e-paper
Home / India News / Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka, CM B S Yediyurappa chairs meeting to review situation

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles sink in floodwater at Hukkeri town as heavy rainfall reported in several parts of the Karnataka.(ANI photo)
         

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting on Thursday with officials of districts affected by incessant rains and floods that have wreaked havoc in the state.

The meeting was held throught video conferencing and was attended by district collectors, Superintendent of Police and chief executive officers of districts that have been ravaged by the relentless rains.

The flood situation in Karnataka remains grim with several low-lying areas submerging due to the heavy rains and release of water from dams in the state.

The chief minister said the Centre was informed about the dire situation in Karnataka. “The Centre is aware of the prevailing situation. I have just now spoken to the (Union) Home Minister who has assured us of every assistance,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

An overflowing river Bhima severely hit Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts with several villages facing flood-like situations. The water also destroyed standing crops. North Karnataka saw the worst as this is the third time the region has been hit by floods in a span of three months.

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Why Centre will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore, Nirmala Sitharaman explains
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Ballia shooting unfortunate but...: BJP MLA Surendra Singh defends accused
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
