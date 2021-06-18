Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tourism post-Covid-19: Ministry floats strategy to promote medical, wellness, rural, MICE tourism
india news

Tourism post-Covid-19: Ministry floats strategy to promote medical, wellness, rural, MICE tourism

The Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India seeks to develop and promote local products through tourism to generate income and jobs in rural areas and empower local communities.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
MICE, an acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions has been recognised as a significant market segment and an important contributor to national economies(Representative Photo)

In order to boost the tourism sector in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism on Friday released three draft strategies with roadmaps to promote India as a rural and medical tourism destination and to position it as a place for conferences, meetings and exhibitions.

The Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India seeks to develop and promote local products through tourism to generate income and jobs in rural areas and empower local communities.

“This will help in reducing the migration from rural areas, poverty alleviation and sustainable development,” the draft said.

The second proposal – Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism – seeks to promote India as an accessible and affordable destination for medical treatments and wellness courses.

“The key drivers for growth of medical tourism and wellness tourism are mainly affordability and accessibility of good healthcare services, facilitation around hospitality services, minimal waiting time, availability of latest medical technologies and accreditations.

“The Ministry of Tourism has recognised the immense potential of MVT and has been actively working on promotion and development of medical tourism," the draft plan said.

“The government of India recognises medical value travel and wellness tourism as one of the important sectors having the potential of accelerating the country's development and attaining the objective of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. In order to provide impetus to the growth of medical value travel and wellness tourism in India and maintain India’s competitive advantage, a comprehensive strategy and roadmap has been prepared,” it added.

The national strategy aims at providing an institutional framework strengthening the ecosystem for medical and wellness tourism, developing a brand and ensuring quality assurance, the plan said.

The ministry has also proposed a draft to position India as a MICE destination. MICE, an acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions has been recognised as a significant market segment and an important contributor to national economies.

“It not only gives a boost to the economy in the form of income generation, but creates huge employment opportunities in related hospitality service providing sectors like accommodation, food and beverage, convention services, transportation, tourism and entertainment,” the Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for MICE Industry said.

The ministry has invited feedback and comments from the public on these drafts on or before June 30, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wellness tourism tourism ministry
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP