Tourism post-Covid-19: Ministry floats strategy to promote medical, wellness, rural, MICE tourism

In order to boost the tourism sector in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism on Friday released three draft strategies with roadmaps to promote India as a rural and medical tourism destination and to position it as a place for conferences, meetings and exhibitions.

The Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India seeks to develop and promote local products through tourism to generate income and jobs in rural areas and empower local communities.

“This will help in reducing the migration from rural areas, poverty alleviation and sustainable development,” the draft said.

The second proposal – Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism – seeks to promote India as an accessible and affordable destination for medical treatments and wellness courses.

“The key drivers for growth of medical tourism and wellness tourism are mainly affordability and accessibility of good healthcare services, facilitation around hospitality services, minimal waiting time, availability of latest medical technologies and accreditations.

“The Ministry of Tourism has recognised the immense potential of MVT and has been actively working on promotion and development of medical tourism," the draft plan said.

“The government of India recognises medical value travel and wellness tourism as one of the important sectors having the potential of accelerating the country's development and attaining the objective of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. In order to provide impetus to the growth of medical value travel and wellness tourism in India and maintain India’s competitive advantage, a comprehensive strategy and roadmap has been prepared,” it added.

The national strategy aims at providing an institutional framework strengthening the ecosystem for medical and wellness tourism, developing a brand and ensuring quality assurance, the plan said.

The ministry has also proposed a draft to position India as a MICE destination. MICE, an acronym for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions has been recognised as a significant market segment and an important contributor to national economies.

“It not only gives a boost to the economy in the form of income generation, but creates huge employment opportunities in related hospitality service providing sectors like accommodation, food and beverage, convention services, transportation, tourism and entertainment,” the Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for MICE Industry said.

The ministry has invited feedback and comments from the public on these drafts on or before June 30, 2021.