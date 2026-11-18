Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government has finalised its decision on relaxing the uniform white colour requirement for tourist buses, with the government set to inform the High Court about it on November 19. Tourist bus colour norms: Keralam to apprise HC of decision

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Transport Authority on Tuesday, following consultations with bus owners and other stakeholders in compliance with an interim order of the High Court.

The issue was examined by a committee comprising Transport Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar, Inspector General of Police P Prakash and government nominee K Suresh Babu, which arrived at the final decision, according to an official statement.

The uniform white colour rule was made mandatory for tourist buses in the state following the 2022 Vadakkenchery bus accident.

However, bus owners had repeatedly raised concerns that the restriction was adversely affecting the tourist bus industry. They argued that All India permit buses from other states were not bound by similar colour regulations, resulting in Kerala-registered vehicles losing out on trips.

The restrictions had also affected the livelihoods of thousands of workers in the sector.

Considering the representations from bus owners, the government issued a notification in September to review the existing colour requirements.

However, any relaxation in colour norms will not mean dilution of safety regulations, the authorities said.

Tourist buses will not be permitted to display large pictures, graphics or advertisements on their exteriors if these cause inconvenience to other vehicles on the road.

Vehicles fitted with unauthorised LED lights, strip lights and halogen lamps will not be granted fitness certificates. The display of advertisements on buses for promoting their services will also remain completely prohibited.

The authorities will ensure that all vehicles strictly comply with the safety standards prescribed under the 2019 High Court order and the Central Motor Vehicles Act, the statement added.

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