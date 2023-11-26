Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Traditional games must be protected to save 'Sanatana Dharma': BJP MP

Traditional games must be protected to save 'Sanatana Dharma': BJP MP

PTI |
Nov 26, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The 33-year-old MP was speaking on the second and last day of Kambala, the slush track buffalo race of coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod

Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on Sunday asked political parties to unite to save 'Sanatana Dharma', saying there are attempts by "some forces with an agenda" to stop traditional games such as 'Jallikattu' and 'Kambala'.

A bull charges through a crow of participants and bystanders during Jallikattu. (AFP File Photo)

The 33-year-old MP was speaking on the second and last day of Kambala, the slush track buffalo race of coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod in neighbouring Kerala, which is happening in the state capital for the first time.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We have seen that today some forces with various agendas are going to the courts and doing many things to stop our traditional games such as 'Jallikattu' and 'Kambala'," Surya said.

He said parties should rise above their political differences and unite to protect 'Jallikattu', 'Kambala' and the celebration of our festivals "because our 'Sanatana Dharma' can be saved only if we save these games."

According to the organisers, 178 participants and their buffaloes are taking part in the event.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru bjp jallikattu tejasvi surya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP