Traditional games must be protected to save 'Sanatana Dharma': BJP MP

Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on Sunday asked political parties to unite to save 'Sanatana Dharma', saying there are attempts by "some forces with an agenda" to stop traditional games such as 'Jallikattu' and 'Kambala'.

A bull charges through a crow of participants and bystanders during Jallikattu. (AFP File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 33-year-old MP was speaking on the second and last day of Kambala, the slush track buffalo race of coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod in neighbouring Kerala, which is happening in the state capital for the first time.

"We have seen that today some forces with various agendas are going to the courts and doing many things to stop our traditional games such as 'Jallikattu' and 'Kambala'," Surya said.

He said parties should rise above their political differences and unite to protect 'Jallikattu', 'Kambala' and the celebration of our festivals "because our 'Sanatana Dharma' can be saved only if we save these games."

According to the organisers, 178 participants and their buffaloes are taking part in the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}