Train rams into truck in Bidar district, no casualties

A train rammed into a truck that got stuck on a railway track in Karnataka’s Bidar district, about 689 km from Bengaluru. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to a video that has been circulated widely on the social media, the truck full of sacks broke down in the middle of a railway level crossing on July 5 and people can be seen trying to move it. But they scamper as soon as they see a speeding train that applied emergency brakes but still rammed into the truck.

The truck’s rear side got mangled in the process, but there were no injuries to anyone, according to officials from the railways department.

“On July 5, around 2 pm, a truck (a private DCM vehicle) with excess speed ran into the closed level crossing gate situated between Halbarga and Bhalki, and came on the tracks. The driver was unable to move the vehicle from the tracks,” according to a statement from the south-central railways.

“As train no 17648, had already left the previous section and approaching the level crossing gate, the alert gateman VV Rangaiah ran against the approaching train to alert the incoming train’s loco pilot with the banner flag. On sighting the signal from the gateman, the loco pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and was able to control the speed to less than 10 kmph,” the statement said.

Monsoon rains also added to challenges of train operation on various routes in the state. A boulder fell on a rail track between Kadagaravalli and Yedakumari stations on Thursday.

“At 11.25 am, a boulder fell on a track between Kadagaravalli and Yedakumari stations. By 12.49 pm, the boulder was removed and track was certified fit by engineers,” according to a statement by south-western railways. “As part of monsoon preparedness, we have deployed additional patrol men,” it added.

