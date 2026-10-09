Delhi Jantar Mantar protest (Oct 10): What's open, what's closed? Metro, trains, liquor shops hit

Delhi is bracing for major travel restrictions on Saturday, October 10, ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, anticipated to draw a huge turnout.

Security tightened, barricades put up at Jantar Mantar, Tolstoy Marg and Janpath areas, in view of a call for protest by the CJP on October 10, in New Delhi on Friday (ANI video grab)

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Train cancellations, proposed restrictions at 57 Metro stations, the closure of retail liquor outlets and heightened police security have raised concerns over movement across the national capital. Track Jantar Mantar protest updates here

The measures have prompted some to describe the situation as an "undeclared lockdown". However, no blanket shutdown of Delhi has been announced, and the restrictions vary across transport services and other establishments.

What's closed or restricted in Delhi on October 10?

1. No mail and express trains at 2 Delhi stations

The Railways has ordered the cancellation at source of mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4am and 2pm on Saturday, October 10, in view of the likelihood of severe road traffic congestion around the stations due to a planned protest in central Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} The cancellations apply to trains that departed, or were scheduled to depart, their originating stations after 2pm on Friday, October 9, and were due to reach either station during the specified window, according to an earlier HT report. The decision follows warnings of severe road congestion around the two stations. Passengers should check their train status before travelling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cancellations apply to trains that departed, or were scheduled to depart, their originating stations after 2pm on Friday, October 9, and were due to reach either station during the specified window, according to an earlier HT report. The decision follows warnings of severe road congestion around the two stations. Passengers should check their train status before travelling. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Delhi Metro: Entry and exit restrictions proposed at 57 stations

Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations from 9pm on Friday, with the proposed restrictions continuing through Saturday until the situation normalises.

The police communication also proposes reducing train frequency at the identified stations, citing concerns over crowd movement towards sensitive locations. Stations on the list include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Kashmere Gate, Hauz Khas and Lajpat Nagar.

3. Retail liquor shops

Retail liquor outlets across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10 following an order issued by the excise department. The closure covers specified retail outlets selling Indian, foreign and country liquor, including certain outlets in malls.

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Licensed restaurants, bars and clubs, however, will continue to serve liquor as usual, according to an excise department official.

4. Entry to Jantar Mantar restricted

Apart from the above restrictions, the Delhi Police has also already restricted entry to Jantar Mantar with access to the protest site being denied to even media persons. A police officer present near Jantar Mantar denied entry to HT correspondent on Friday. The route has been barricaded from Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar roundabout.

5. Restrictions on Ola, Uber?

Police are reportedly coordinating with cab aggregators like Ola and Uber to regulate movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi. With the New Delhi district expected to be turned into a heavily secured zone, officers said they are preparing to restrict entry on roads leading into the area, Indian Express reported. Cab operators are being sensitised about restrictions on roads leading to the New Delhi district, the report quoted officers as saying.

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What's open in Delhi on October 10?

1. Restaurants, bars and clubs

As of Friday afternoon, there was no announcement regarding closure of licensed restaurants, bars and clubs. They will continue to operate and serve liquor despite the closure of retail liquor shops.

2. Other shops and commercial establishments

There has been no blanket order announcing the closure of all shops, markets, offices or commercial establishments across Delhi. However, residents are advised to check for local restrictions and advisories before making travel plans.

3. Metro services - subject to official confirmation

The proposed restrictions concern entry and exit gates at 57 stations and potentially reduced train frequency. They do not amount to an announcement that the entire Delhi Metro network will shut down. Commuters are advised verify the status of their station and route through official DMRC updates its X handle.

Why is Delhi on alert?

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The planned demonstration has been called by the CJP and other groups over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters are also demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed CJP protest. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi district, and police have warned against unauthorised gatherings.

Police have also prepared a security and containment plan involving 37 blocking points and 15 designated detention centres. Security has been stepped up at several Delhi borders, while police teams have contacted market welfare associations, resident welfare associations and other community groups ahead of the demonstration.