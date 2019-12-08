e-paper
Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Trance music playing in Goa night clubs is demonic: Former Goa Minister

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:32 IST
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Former Goa minister wants trance music banned in state night clubs as it may mislead youth.
Former Goa minister wants trance music banned in state night clubs as it may mislead youth.(goa.gov.in)
         

Trance music is the music of demons and should be banned in Goa as it may lead the youth astray says former state minister Vinoda Paliencar whose constituency covering Anjuna and Siolim is home to many nightclubs and party hangouts.

The Goa Forward Party MLA said five to ten such parties were held every night and questioned why action was not taken against the night clubs that were also hubs of drug trade flourishing under political patronage.

“It is said that trance music is ‘daithi-anche’ (demonic) music. They want to play this demonic music and not devache (godly) music. We have to put a stop to this as the future generations will go astray with this music,” Paliencar said.

He advised promotion of “godly” music like Hindustani Classical to keep the future generations on the right track.

Paliencar said he has now written to the prime minister, revealing the names of politicians allegedly involved in protecting the drug trade.

Goa’s beach belt of Anjuna is home to several night clubs and open air party venues that play music through the night to the annoyance of locals.

The state also play host to the famous Sunburn Music Festival which is held ahead of the New Year’s Eve.

Paliencar was dropped from the cabinet along with his party colleagues in a cabinet reshuffle earlier this year after the Lok Sabha elections.

