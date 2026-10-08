Transformer blast injures four in Bengaluru

A transformer suddenly burst beside a road in Bengaluru, injuring four people and damaging a motorcycle, with a video of the incident showing people caught off guard by the explosion. The incident happened around 12.30 pm on Tuesday near the Coca Cola godown in Benniganahalli.

India News

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The injured were identified as Narayana, 50, Azeem Pasha, Chethan, 23, and Lakshmi, 22. They are residents of different parts of Bengaluru and were taken to a private hospital for treatment. A video of the incident shows people and vehicles near the transformer when it suddenly bursts, sending material and debris into the surrounding area. The blast also damaged a motorcycle parked nearby. Ramamurthy Nagar police inspector Satish Kumar said the police had registered a case alleging negligence by BESCOM officials. “We registered a case for negligence of BESCOM officers,” Kumar told HT.

A BESCOM official said utility officials visited the injured and assured them that their medical expenses would be covered. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the transformer failure and whether any lapse in maintenance or operation contributed to the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident on Wednesday, a man was injured when a ring main unit installed close to the roadside exploded near Bagaluru Cross. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident on Wednesday, a man was injured when a ring main unit installed close to the roadside exploded near Bagaluru Cross. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohammed Afroz was walking along the footpath around 9.30 am when the RMU suddenly burst. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary technical assessment by BESCOM indicated that the explosion could have been caused by a three way Remote Monitoring Unit (RMU) current transformer flashover. Officials said this happens when an electrical arc develops around the current transformer inside the RMU and can trigger an explosion.

BESCOM officials said RMUs are used in medium voltage power distribution systems and that such failures are uncommon. Technical teams are examining the equipment to establish the exact cause.

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Yelahanka police inspector Prashanth Kumar said BESCOM officials had visited the site and an investigation was under way. “We will register a case if the victim complains to us,” he said.

BESCOM officials said a preliminary assessment suggested that a rat had entered the RMU box near Amazon office Gate No. 3 at Bagaluru Cross in Yelahanka suburb and caused a short circuit, leading to the explosion.

“The rat is suspected to have entered the RMU box, causing a short circuit that triggered the blast. The animal was also found burnt in the unit,” officials said.