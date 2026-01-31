‘Trashy ruminations’: India rubbishes PM Modi's Israel trip mention in Epstein Files

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday rubbished an email from the Epstein Files that mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 2017 state visit to Israel, calling it "allusions." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (ANI FILE)

Calling the mention little more than “trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal”, the MEA said in a statement that it deserves to be dismissed with “utmost contempt”

"We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

The new batch of Epstein Files US deputy attorney general Todd Blanche said that Friday's batch of documents marked the end of the Donald Trump administration's planned releases under a law calling for all Epstein-related files to be made public. The new cache includes more than 3 million pages, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, he said at a press conference.

The documents were released weeks after the December 19 deadline mandated by Congress, which passed the bipartisan law requiring the release of the Epstein files despite months of effort by Trump to block it.

Many were heavily redacted, which Blanche said was done to protect victims or ongoing investigations in accordance with the law's permitted exceptions. One 82-page document, for instance, had all but one page blacked out.