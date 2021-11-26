Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi? Read this traffic police advisory
india news

Travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi? Read this traffic police advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to use alternative routes such as Vikash Marg and GT Road as the traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi is ‘heavy.’
Representative Image
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory, informing commuters that the traffic coming from Ghaziabad to the national capital was ‘heavy,’ and, therefore, they should use alternative routes to travel. “Traffic Alert: Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi remains heavy, due to barricading by the Local Police at roundabout Gazipur underpass. Commuters are advised to take alternative Vikash Marg/GT Road to Delhi,” the traffic police tweeted.

 

The advisory was issued as farmers, protesting since November 26 last year against the Centre's now-repealed three contentious agricultural laws, are expected to gather in large numbers at protest sites on Delhi's borders on the completion of 1 full year of their agitation. Ghazipur, which is the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is one of the three protest sites.

RELATED STORIES

The other two are Delhi's borders with Haryana, at Singhu and Tikri.

With a huge gathering of farmers expected, the Delhi Police have beefed up security at each of the three borders. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last Friday in an address to the nation that the three laws will be repealed during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which commences on November 29. However, while welcoming PM Modi's announcement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has been spearheading the stir, said that the protests will continue till the farm laws are formally repealed, and other demands, including a law for Minimum Support Price (MSP), are met.

The SKM had urged cultivators to arrive at the borders to mark the one-year anniversary of the protests. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi traffic farmers protest
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
Today's Panchang
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP