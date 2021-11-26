Travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi? Read this traffic police advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory, informing commuters that the traffic coming from Ghaziabad to the national capital was ‘heavy,’ and, therefore, they should use alternative routes to travel. “Traffic Alert: Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi remains heavy, due to barricading by the Local Police at roundabout Gazipur underpass. Commuters are advised to take alternative Vikash Marg/GT Road to Delhi,” the traffic police tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The advisory was issued as farmers, protesting since November 26 last year against the Centre's now-repealed three contentious agricultural laws, are expected to gather in large numbers at protest sites on Delhi's borders on the completion of 1 full year of their agitation. Ghazipur, which is the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is one of the three protest sites.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other two are Delhi's borders with Haryana, at Singhu and Tikri.

With a huge gathering of farmers expected, the Delhi Police have beefed up security at each of the three borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last Friday in an address to the nation that the three laws will be repealed during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which commences on November 29. However, while welcoming PM Modi's announcement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has been spearheading the stir, said that the protests will continue till the farm laws are formally repealed, and other demands, including a law for Minimum Support Price (MSP), are met.

The SKM had urged cultivators to arrive at the borders to mark the one-year anniversary of the protests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}