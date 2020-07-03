e-paper
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram

Delhi witnessed the last earthquake on June 8, measuring about 2.1 on the Richter scale.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
The series of earthquakes or tremors have sparked concerns that a bigger quake could strike the national capital region.
The series of earthquakes or tremors have sparked concerns that a bigger quake could strike the national capital region.
         

Delhi-NCR experienced an earthquake of the magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale on Friday evening at 7 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana, according to the National Centre of Seisomology.

The tremors were felt for a few seconds.

There has been no report of any damage to life or property so far.

It was the seventeenth quake to occur in the region in the last two months.

Delhi witnessed the last earthquake on June 8, measuring about 2.1 on the Richter scale.

The series of earthquakes or tremors have sparked concerns that a bigger quake could strike the national capital region.

Seismologists say the increased frequency does not necessarily imply that a major one may be in the offing but emphasize that monitoring the tremors is the key to being prepared. Unlike many other natural disasters, earthquakes cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty.

Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram
