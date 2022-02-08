Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

TRF terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

According to police, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Nambal in Pulwama’s Awantipora area during a search and cordon operation.
Police have identified the terrorist as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh of Karemabad, Pulwama, linked to the TRF. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A terrorist linked to the Resistance Front (TRF) — — an offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit— was killed during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

According to police, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Nambal in Pulwama’s Awantipora area during a search and cordon operation. “Based on a specific input, a raid was conducted by a small team of police at Nambal area of Awantipora. During raid, the hiding terrorist started firing indiscriminately upon the police party which was retaliated. In the meantime, reinforcement of 42RR immediately reached at the encounter site. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed,” police spokesperson said.

Police have identified the terrorist as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh of Karemabad, Pulwama, linked to the TRF. “The killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. He was also providing logistics and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area before joining the terror ranks. Incriminating arms and ammunition, including a pistol, were recovered from the site of encounter,” said the spokesperson.

