Tribunal finds discrepancies in Assam woman’s claims, declares her foreigner

SILCHAR: A woman from Assam’s Cachar district, who claims that her father’s name was in electoral rolls in 1966, 1970 and 1989, has been declared a foreigner by foreigners tribunal-1 of Silchar, after finding discrepancies in her records.

The foreigners tribunal declared Archana Devi Das (45), a resident of Uttar krishnapur part-3 in Cachar district, a foreigner of post 1971 stream on February 25, 2022.

Her citizenship was first questioned by the Election Commission of India in 1997. Three cases were registered against her later, in 1998, 1999 and 2011. A notice was issued by FT-1 on August 18, 2021, it was served accordingly. She appeared before the tribunal and submitted her written statement on December 15, 2021.

In the affidavit she submitted, Archana claimed that her father’s name is Harendra Chandra Das and mother’s name is Jyotsna Das. Her father died three years ago and mother died 11 years ago. She claimed that her father’s name appeared in the voters’ list of LA-9, Hailakandi district of Assam, in 1966, 1970 and 1989 and so she is Indian by birth.

During the hearing, an official from Election Commission appeared with the voters’ list of LA-9, Hailakandi district of 1966, 1970 and 1989. The tribunal found that there are lots of discrepancies as the details shared by Archana Devi Das mismatched with the records of election commission of India.

Archana also submitted the details of the education institutes she claims to have studied. The headmasters of both the education institutes appeared before the tribunal along with the certificates they issued. In the certificates, it is found that Archana’s surname is Baidya and not Das. She is daughter of Harendra Kumar Baidya and not Harendra Chandra Das, according to the school certificates.

According to the records of the election officer, the wife of Harendra Chandra Das is Pramila Bala Devi. The other family member’s names mentioned by Archana did not match with the records of Election office.

There are mismatches in the name and age of her father, grandfather, brothers and also dissimilarities in her own name and age, which she mentioned in her written statements and evidence in chief.

“A mere bald statement that her father was Harendra Chandra Das, Harendra Das, Horendra Kumar Baidya are name of one and same person and also Archana Devi Das and Archana Baidya are one and same person. In the absence of any supporting evidence, the claims would not be acceptable,” the tribunal order said.

“Therefore, I am of the considered opinion that the OP namely Archana Debi, Archana Devi Das, wife of Sanjit Kumar Das, resident of Uttar Krishnapur Part-III, under P.S- Silchar, Dist- Cachar, Assam is a foreigner of post 25-03-1971, who illegally entered into the Territory of India/Assam from the specified territory (Bangladesh),” the member of FT-1 wrote in his order.

