Tributes pour in as former Gujarat governor Om Prakash Kohli passes away

Former Gujarat governor and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Prakash Kohli passed away on Monday. He was 87.

A former Rajya Sabha member and ex-president of the BJP in Delhi, Kohli was also an academician. He taught Hindi at Delhi University’s Hansraj College and Deshbandhu College for over three decades.

The news of his demise was shared by his granddaughter Karnika Kohli. “My grandfather Shri Om Prakash Kohli, former governor of Gujarat and Raja Sabha MP, has passed away. His funeral will be held at 11:30am tomorrow at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi,” she tweeted.

Kohli was the 19th governor of Gujarat from 2014 to 2019. He also served as governor of Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled his demise. “Condolences on the passing away of former Governor of Gujarat Om Prakash Kohliji. He will always be remembered for his easy-going personality and his contributions to the field of education. May God rest his soul and give strength to his relatives to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!” he tweeted.

Many BJP leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

“Shri OP Kohli ji in his long public life earned a lot of respect for his efficiency and scholarship. He was the Governor of Gujarat and also played an effective role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. I am deeply saddened by his demise. May God give strength to his family,” defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Kohli retired from Delhi University as a reader in 1994. He was a student leader and India president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP. Kohli was jailed during the Emergency.

“He has lived a life as a dedicated activist towards ideology and organisation. He has an important contribution in strengthening the party and the organisation. Along with being an educationist, politician, Kohli ji has also been a good writer. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti,” transport minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

Kohli served in the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2000 and chaired the parliamentary housing committee, among other committee memberships.

