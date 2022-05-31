Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Trillion dollar economy goal: UP govt gets 7 bids for consultant appointment
india news

Trillion dollar economy goal: UP govt gets 7 bids for consultant appointment

The Uttar Pradesh government has received seven e-bids, including those from top companies like Deloitte, BCG and Grant Thronton, for the appointment of a consultant to draw a roadmap to boost the size of the state’s economy to one trillion dollars over the next five years (2022-2027)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Agencies)
Published on May 31, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has received seven e-bids, including those from top companies like Deloitte, BCG and Grant Thronton, for the appointment of a consultant to draw a roadmap to boost the size of the state’s economy to one trillion dollars over the next five years (2022-2027).

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is evaluating the e-bids and technical presentations by the bidders . Out of the seven bidding companies, the four firms including Deloitte, BCG and Grant Thronton and Invest India have submitted their e-bids, said people aware of the developments.

The state government had invited the e-bids by May 24 and the technical bids were opened on May 25.

“We are in the process of technical evaluation of the bids and the bidders are likely to be asked to make technical presentations by mid-June. We hope to open the financial bids by the end of June 2022,” said Alok Kumar III, secretary, state planning department. The state government has also worked out roadmaps for different departments, said Kumar.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Umesh Raghuvanshi

Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP