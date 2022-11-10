Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trinamool MP deletes 'anti-Brahmin' tweet amid flak: ‘Mamata Banerjee also Brahmin’

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 09:16 AM IST

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar made an anti-Brahmin tweet claiming that ‘Brahmanic rulers’ destroyed Buddhist structures. The tweet was later deleted.

Trinamool MP Jawhar Sircar drew flak for his anti-Brahmin tweet and then deleted it.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar courted controversy after he posted a controversial opinion omn Brahmins which created a furore on the social media platform. Later, he deleted the tweet as several prominent personalities expressed their disapproval of the former bureaucrat's opinion on Brahmins. CR Kesavan, great grandson of Rajaji, also reminded Jawhar Sircar that his leader Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is also a Brahmin.

"Sircar ji, i was in the Prasar Bharati Board when you were CEO. Such caustic generalizations are petty & parochial. Your leader Mamta ji happens to hail from the same community you are spewing venom on. A tad restraint would not be out of place," CR Kesavan tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Jawhar Sircar's comments against Brahmins were hateful and vile. "This is absolutely vile and hateful tweet towards an entire community Sh @jawharsircar , you should apologise for the tweet and delete it. I strongly object to your words, directing hate towards an entire community is unacceptable," the Shiv Sena leader wrote.

Though Jawhar Sircar has deleted the tweet, screenshots are doing the rounds on Twitter. Replying to a tweet of columnist Anand Ranganathan, the MP slammed Brahmins and said 'Brahmanic rulers' ensured the destruction of grand Buddhist architectures.

