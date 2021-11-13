Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trinamool nominates ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to Rajya Sabha

According to political commentators, the Trinamool has now nominated the former Goa chief minister and seven-time legislator, Faleiro, to Rajya Sabha to increase its organisational strength in the poll-bound state.
Former chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro (File Photo / PTI)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday nominated former Goa chief minister, who joined the party in September, as its member to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. According to reports citing party functionaries familiar with the development, Faleiro is expected to file his nomination papers next Tuesday as the Trinamool Congress member for Rajya Sabha.

Announcing the news from its official handle on Twitter, the Trinamool said, “We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!”

Goa is heading to assembly elections early next year, a scenario that is being followed closely at the Trinamool camp. Party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee conducted a series of public meetings in Goa last month, which Faleiro and other local leaders were also seen attending. According to political commentators, the Trinamool has now nominated the former Goa chief minister and seven-time legislator, Faleiro, to Rajya Sabha to increase its organisational strength in the poll-bound state.

