'BJP taking vendetta to next level': Derek O'Brien says TMC spokesperson held

Trinamool Congress's national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, known to be a government critic, was arrested on Monday by the Gujarat Police in Rajasthan, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said on Twitter. In a series of posts, the Rajya Sabha member further wrote that the arrest was linked to a case on a tweet by Gokhale on Morbi bridge collapse on October 31, which had claimed over 140 lives.

The belongings of the TMC's national spokesperson, including his mobile phone, have also been confiscated, it has further been claimed. "Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up," the Rajya Sabha MP wrote in one of the posts. "At 2 in the morning on Tuesday, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," Derek O'Brien further added.

Derek also attacked the BJP over the arrest. "The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence @AITCofficial and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he wrote, attacking the ruling party in the state and at the Centre.

The collapse of the suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district - soon after it was opened to public following renovation - was widely criticised by the opposition. The matter was also brought up in the Supreme Court and the high court.

