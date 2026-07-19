Tripura: 75-year-old man held for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Incident Overview

A 75-year-old father-in-law was arrested in Tripura after allegations of sexual harassment by his daughter-in-law

A 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his daughter-in-law in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said on Saturday.

Case Registration

A case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday based on a complaint filed by the survivor’s mother.

Allegations of Abuse

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Police officers said that the complainant alleged her daughter had been subjected to physical torture and sexual harassment by her father-in-law for a long time, while the rest of the family remained silent.

Community Response

The officers added that the survivor’s husband had died by suicide on Thursday. The following day, local villagers thrashed the man, garlanded him with shoes, and later handed him over to the police.

Investigation Status

“The accused was taken into custody on Friday, and investigation into the case is in progress,” a police officer said.

Suicide Abetment Investigation

He added that the police are also investigating the angle of abetment of suicide.

Support Resources

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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{{^usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

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