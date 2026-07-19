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Tripura: 75-year-old man held for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Tripura police arrested a 75-year-old father-in-law in Gomati over alleged sexual harassment of his daughter-in-law and are investigating abetment of suicide.

Updated on: Jul 19, 2026 08:46 AM IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
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Incident Overview

A 75-year-old father-in-law was arrested in Tripura after allegations of sexual harassment by his daughter-in-law
A 75-year-old father-in-law was arrested in Tripura after allegations of sexual harassment by his daughter-in-law

A 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his daughter-in-law in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said on Saturday.

Case Registration

A case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday based on a complaint filed by the survivor’s mother.

Allegations of Abuse

Police officers said that the complainant alleged her daughter had been subjected to physical torture and sexual harassment by her father-in-law for a long time, while the rest of the family remained silent.

Community Response

The officers added that the survivor’s husband had died by suicide on Thursday. The following day, local villagers thrashed the man, garlanded him with shoes, and later handed him over to the police.

Investigation Status

“The accused was taken into custody on Friday, and investigation into the case is in progress,” a police officer said.

Suicide Abetment Investigation

He added that the police are also investigating the angle of abetment of suicide.

Support Resources

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the age of the arrested man?

A 75-year-old man was arrested.

What allegations were made against the man?

He was allegedly sexually harassing his daughter-in-law.

What action did local villagers take against the man?

Local villagers thrashed the man, garlanded him with shoes, and later handed him over to the police.

What support resources are provided for suicide prevention?

Helplines include Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918.
 
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
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