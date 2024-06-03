Tripura: Armed Bangladeshi smugglers try to abduct BSF jawan after snatching weapons

Armed smugglers from Bangladesh snatched the weapons and radio set of a BSF jawan in Tripura before attempting to abduct him and take him to Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon, officials aware of the matter said. Armed smugglers from Bangladesh snatched the weapons and radio set of a BSF jawan in Tripura before attempting to abduct him and take him to Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon, officials aware of the matter said. (Representational picture)

On Sunday evening, the Border Security Force(BSF) held a commandant level flag meeting with their counterparts, Border Guards Bangladesh(BGB) during which the weapons and radio set were returned.

A BSF official aware of the matter said,” BSF Constable Bhole was performing outpost duty at Indo-Bangladesh Border fence gate No. 196 in area of border outpost Kalamchera of 150 Bn BSF and was tasked with operating the fence gate. At about 1.30 pm, a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants crossed over international border illegally and gathered near the fencing gate with the intention to smuggle sugar. Further they started hurling abusive language and instigated the BSF Constable on duty with provocative language and vulgar gestures.

Constable Bhole to disperse the miscreants and to prevent smuggling entered ahead of fence through the gate.”

The BSF in a statement said that the smugglers from Bangladesh assaulted constable Bhole and attempted to drag him towards Bangladesh side.

During their attempt to abduct him, they also snatched his personal weapon along with radio set.

“Constable Bhole managed to escape however he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rod due to which he sustained grievous injuries,” a BSF spokesperson said adding that a commandant level flag meeting was held with the counterpart and a strong protest was lodged by the BSF.

“During the flag meeting snatched weapon and radio set were handed back to BSF by BGB,”the spokesperson said.