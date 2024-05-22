 BSF jawan posted in Rajasthan roasts papad in Bikaner’s hot sand, video goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi
BSF jawan posted in Rajasthan roasts papad in Bikaner’s hot sand, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
May 22, 2024 05:40 PM IST

The now-viral video shows a BSF jawan roasting a papad in hot sand of Bikaner, Rajasthan.

North India is currently experiencing a heatwave with maximum daytime temperatures in several regions crossing 47°C. As temperatures continue to soar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The met department has predicted continued heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the next five days. As per reports, a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) roasted papad to show the scorching heat in Rajasthan. A video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms and elicited numerous reactions from Internet users.

Rajasthan: BSF jawan roasting papad in hot sand in Bikaner. (X/@MeghUpdates)
Rajasthan: BSF jawan roasting papad in hot sand in Bikaner. (X/@MeghUpdates)

Read| Delhi's blazing heatwave: As temperature soars, so does the impatience of citizens

The video was shared on X with the caption, “Temperature soars to 47°C in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The sand along the International Border feels like a furnace, but our troopers serving the motherland stand strong.”

The 48-second-long video shows a BSF jawan shielding himself from the scorching heat with a cloth around his face, sunglasses, and a cap. He places the papad in the hot sand with one hand and holds his service rifle in another, patiently waiting for it to roast. Towards the end of the video, he breaks and crushes the papad to demonstrate that it has been thoroughly roasted in the sand. HT.com cannot independently verify when or where the video was taken.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since then accumulated over 5.5 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Our jawans are always protecting us whether it is +47 degrees or -47 degrees! Salute!” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Salute to our bravehearts. Even in this heatwave, our soldiers are performing their duty on the border.”

“A grand salute and huge respect to our jawans! Jai Hind!” said a third.

“Jai Hind to bravehearts,” commented a fourth.

A fifth shared, “Long live our beloved soldiers. Jai Hind.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / BSF jawan posted in Rajasthan roasts papad in Bikaner’s hot sand, video goes viral

